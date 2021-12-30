City of Mathis receives water contamination notice from TCEQ

MATHIS, Texas — The city of Mathis has been notified by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that their maximum water contamination level has been exceeded.

The TCEQ has found that the number of Trihalomethanes in Mathis' water supply is a health concern. According to the city, Trihalomethanes are a group of volatile organic compounds that are formed when chlorine added to water during the treatment process for disinfection reacts with naturally occurring organic matter in the water.

TCEQ's Maximum Contamination level for Trihalomethanes is 0.080 miligrams per liter. Mathis' Trihalomethanes level was found to be at 0.081.

While the city says residents do not need to use an alternate water supply, if you are concerned, you can speak to your doctor. Some people who consume an excess amount of Trihalomethanes over a long period of time may experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous system. An increased risk of cancer is also possible.

In the meantime, the city of Mathis has already implemented a different chemical treatment to mitigate the issue.