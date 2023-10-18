City of Kingsville addresses repairing old infrastructure, reducing flooding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Kingsville held their groundbreaking of their flood mitigation infrastructure project on Tuesday morning. The groundbreaking project is the first of 21 that will repair old infrastructure and reduce the risk of flooding in the city.

The first project focuses on moving waste water quicker to the waste water plant.

"Everything ranges from replacement of deteriorating waste water lines to rehabbing 74 manholes, that’s a lot across the city, and rehabbing some lift stations," Senior Engineer with International Consulting Engineers (ICE) Charlie Cardenas said.

There are seven waste water projects and 14 storm water projects in the city's master plan. The total for the projects comes out to about $54 million dollars. The projects are funded by grants from the General Land Office and Water Development Board.

The next projects on the list will focus on having water go directly into the storm water system. Older parts of the city have no drainage systems. Other problem areas are around H-E-B and 14th Street along with eight residential areas.

Gilbert Mcguire has lived in Kingsville for about 30 years. He said he has seen the city improve over the last ten years when it comes to reducing flooding, but it's still a big problem. His family has been personally affected by flooding.

"My wife, especially if its really bad, she’ll have to call in because she teaches in Sarita. She calls in and says she's going to be running late because of the conditions of the roads. People with very low cars have an issue out here," Mcguire said

Mcguire and his family have even had to help other cars get out of situations where they have been stuck in flooding roads.

City Manager Mark McLaughlin said most areas in Kingsville have a flat elevation which causes a flooding problem. The city hopes that their projects that are designed to last over 50 years will improve that problem.

McLaughlin said the projects will take between two to three years to complete. He asked that the community be patient during this time.

"Anytime you improve the infrastructure of a city its worth it to the residents. You just have to have a little more patience and leave a bit earlier during the construction and it should be a good work around, but I think its a positive thing for the city," Mcguire said.

The city will post work zone signs physically and online to give residents a heads up.