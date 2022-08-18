City of Corpus Christi providing 'Beat the Heat' Cooling Kit distributions on August 20 and September 17

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Join the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday, August 20, at the Ethel Eyerly Senior Center from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to receive an at-home cooling kit.

For the 13th year in a row, the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with Reliant Energy to help residents "Beat the Heat" by passing out kits for residents of all ages to help ease the heat this summer.

"This week's 250 cooling kits will each include a personal cooling box fan, an indoor activity, and a fruit cup. There is a limit of one kit per person, and the resident must be present to receive items," said organizers.

Along with opening cooling centers, the Parks and Recreation Department planned three curbside cooling kit distributions this summer.

City officials said the kits will be available until supplies last during each scheduled distribution.

For more information, call 361-826-3460 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (click Recreation Centers).

Mark your calendar for the following Saturday cooling kit distributions:

August 20 - Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or until supplies last.

September 17 - Oveal Williams Senior Center, 1414 Martin Luther King Drive, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or until supplies last.