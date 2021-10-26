City of Corpus Christi optimistic about forming separate health district

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District split has been a topic of interest amongst Corpus Christi and Nueces County residents the past week.

Corpus Christi City Council Members and Mayor Paulette Guajardo wanted to reassure Corpus Christi residents that the transition to break off and form their own health district will be a smooth transition.

“We are partners with the county. We are partners with them,” Mayor Guajardo said.

Guajardo said she sees the split as a positive thing because it will help the city create a new and updated business model.

“We are a 1.2 billion dollar organization. A 40 year old business model doesn’t go with that,” she said.

District 3 Council Member Roland Barrera said chief executives from one of the hospital systems have already reached out to be partners with the city.

“I’m really excited about all the enthusiasm that the community has already reached out indicating that 'hey, we believe there’s a better model and we want to help you put it together',” Barrera said.

District 4 Councilman Greg Smith said he’s been hearing nothing but positive reactions from Corpus Christi residents.

“They’re more comfortable knowing that the services will still be provided in the city, by the city, so there’s a comfort level there,” Smith said.

Amanda Stuckenberg who works for the Women’s and Men’s Health Services of the Coastal Bend, said they’re offering support for a separate city department.

“By replacing an unworkable joint structure, you’ll be better able to define through a clearer business model who’s responsible for what services and to hold them accountable,” Stuckenberg said.

