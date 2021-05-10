City of Corpus Christi looking to fill 21 lifeguard positions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lifeguards are out in the open water every day, practicing for dangerous situations to keep swimmers safe.

After filling out an application, lifeguard candidates are contacted to schedule a swim test, which officials said is about the length of 10 laps up and down an Olympic sized-pool.

If you pass that test and are hired, you'll start to learn more beach rescues.

“Learning how to use our tub and fins, our boards, learn your CPR and first aid and how it relates to us on the beach, you’ll learn basic first aid also involving jelly fish and other animals you only experience out here on the beach and then our basic policies and how the city of Corpus Christi works with beach rescue,” explains head lifeguard Jamie Ogden.

City leaders say 21 lifeguard positions still need to be filled for the summer. Tower guards typically work from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To apply, click here, or call 361-826-4180.