City of Corpus Christi hosts free sandbag distribution events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An incoming tropical storm has the Corpus Christi Public Works Department offering free pre-filled sandbags to residents.

The sandbag distribution will have two different locations and on two different days:

Saturday, June 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Residents can pick up the sandbags at the City Service Center at 5352 Ayers St. or Waldron Field at 3746 Waldron Dr.



Saturday, June 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at West Guth Park or the City Service Center at 5352 Ayers St.

Military volunteers from the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi will help load sandbags at the Waldron Field location.

Both of these distribution events will continue until all sandbags have been handed out. Residents can receive up to seven sandbags per car. Drivers have to clear space for the sandbags and stay inside their cars while they are being loaded.

