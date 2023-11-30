City of Corpus Christi Code Enforcement Division provides updated transition model for 2024

City of Corpus Christi Code Enforcement Division makes changes for 2024.

Director of Development Services took over the Code Enforcement Division

Department is severely understaffed and looking to increase pay for employees while also creating more efficient ways to serve the community

During Tuesday's city council meeting, Development Services Director Al Raymond presented an update to city council members six months after collaborating with code enforcement.

Since the transition, the division has found new ways to effectively inspect and serve the community. They’re hoping to hire 10 more employees, totaling to nearly 50 in effort to solve their under staffing.

Due to their limit of workers, the division is hoping to also minimize specific jurisdictions that are covered within the city’s 155 square miles.

“We’re looking to improve our processes as we add our staff and become fully staffed again," Assistant Directors of Development Services Tracey Cantu said. "We look forward to getting out in the community. We changed our philosophy where we want to look from the outside in. Because we want to present the best Corpus Christi that we can."

As the division continues to transition, they’re also hoping to increase pay for employees.

They've implemented new training opportunities to ensure that employees climb the corporate ladder within their division while also further becoming code certified. The Code Enforcement division is also looking to hire their own contract workers to maintain certain grounds across the city.

