City of Alice donates land for future housing projects

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Aug. 29, the Alice City Council approved a transfer of 20,000 square feet of land, located on Fourth Street, to the Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity Inc.

According to a press release from the city of Alice, this transfer of land — previously owned by the city — provides a significant investment in affordable housing.

Without the donation of the land, the cost of purchasing the land would limit future housing projects and homeowners.

With this donation, Habitat for Humanity plans to build a total of four homes, with one built every year.

The four homes will feature a three-bedroom, two-bath setup, all about 1,000 square feet, and will join the growing neighborhood.

“We are very blessed in our long-standing partnership with the city to be able to build our 20th house in our community,” Dale Wilson, the president of the Habitat for Humanity Board, said.

Victoria Gonzalez and her two young children will be the first family to benefit from the housing project. Three more families will join them over time.

“The City of Alice is proud to support new housing,” Alice City Manager Michael Esparza said. “This Habitat for Humanity project has been made possible for Ms. Gonzalez, her family, and more in the coming years.”

This is how the city of Alice is celebrating the start of their new project,

and for Victoria and her family.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.