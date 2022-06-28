CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The last time the Kings Crossing Golf Course was in use was December of 2008, according to Kings Crossing Homeowners Association board member Mandy Alsop.

In that time, the condition of the land has deteriorated. Alsop calls its current state an "eye sore."

“I feel like the neighbors are pretty frustrated, because we all work really hard to keep our yards looking nice and our homes looking nice, and really build a great community here,” she said. “It is pretty frustrating that there is a piece of land in the middle of all that work that we do that isn’t cohesive, and, at the end of the day, we have very little input on, because it doesn’t belong to the HOA.”

In 2018, the community had a vote on whether to revitalize the golf course or not.

The vote in favor of the revitalization of the course did not receive enough support to pass.

“It’s been a decade where it’s been not operable, and there have been numerous issues that the residents aren’t happy with,” said Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni.

On Tuesday, Zanoni gave an update on the situation to the golf course to the city council.

He said he, Mayor Paulette Guajardo, and District 5 Councilman Gil Hernandez have been working with the current property owner to get improvements for the land.

Around Memorial Day, the old clubhouse — which had construction fencing around it — was torn down.

“We have seen some progress with the golf course. We used to have a giant construction fence here that was there for years, and just looked absolutely dreadful,” Alsop said. “The council has been great in helping us get that down, and we’d like to see that momentum shift continue.”

Zanoni said he’s been speaking with the property manager, who is open to selling the property.

“The city’s trying to help facilitate either selling it to another golf operator, or maybe selling it to potential developers, who may develop certain portions of the territory,” he said.

Zanoni hopes momentum from the tearing down of the old clubhouse will continue, and anticipates something happening with the land in the near future.

“We think this year, if not this year, early 2023, the neighborhood may see a difference out there, different than what they’ve seen in the past decade,” he said.