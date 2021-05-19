City looking to increase enforcement at bayfront parks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a fight broke out at Cole Park in March 2021, the City of Corpus Christi is looking to add more enforcement to parks along the bayfront.

The Parks and Recreation Department wants to add five more officers to patrol the bay beaches and parks along the bayfront. Currently there are seven officers.

The department also wants to add a supervisor to oversee the officers. The goal would be to help curb any violations at these parks. With more officers on patrol, that will help officers to spend more time monitoring other parks across the city.

The department is also looking to add more cameras to the bay beaches and Cole Park. The new positions would be paid for out of the State Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund.