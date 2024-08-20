City leaders discuss providing attorneys to city officials for alleged ethics violations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — City leaders are considering whether or not to pay attorney fees for city officials who are accused of ethics violations.

Some community members spoke during public comment at Tuesday’s city council meeting about the issue.

Recently, a council member was accused of violating the code of ethics and obtained their own attorney for representation. The council members paid for the legal fees on their own.

That council member and others believe the city should assist in providing them representation for ethics violations and reimburse the coverage. However, taxpayers believe they should not have to pay for a council member’s attorney.

If a city official ends up paying for their own attorney, locals believe the city should only reimburse up to a certain amount, no more than $1,000.

