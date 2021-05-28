City kicks off summer season at pools & splash pads

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you looking to make a splash on Memorial Day Weekend?
The City of Corpus Christi has a cool idea for you.
They're kicking off the summer season with the Splash Memorial Weekend.
Saturday through Monday, May 29-31, admission is free at all city pools.
Here's a look at locations and schedules :
POOLS SPLASH WEEKEND SCHEDULE: May 29 – 31, 2021
- Saturday – Monday, 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Open Swim) at:
- Greenwood Pool (4305 Greenwood Drive)
- H-E-B Pool (1520 Shely Street)
- Oso Pool (1109 Bernice Drive)
- West Guth Pool (9705 Up River Road)
- Corpus Christi Natatorium (3202 Cabaniss Parkway):
- Saturday – Monday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Open Swim)
- Collier Pool (3801 Harris Drive):
- Saturday – Monday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Lap Swim only)
- Saturday – Monday, 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Open Swim)
- Monday, 5 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. (Lap Swim only)
The Splash Memorial Weekend event also the city's splash pads.
SPLASH PADS SEASON SCHEDULE:
Saturday – Monday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Open now – October
- Lindale Park Splash Pad (3133 Swantner Drive)
- Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad (1354 Airport Road)
- Bill Witt Park Splash Pad (6869 Yorktown Boulevard)