City kicks off summer season at pools & splash pads

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you looking to make a splash on Memorial Day Weekend?

The City of Corpus Christi has a cool idea for you.

They're kicking off the summer season with the Splash Memorial Weekend.

Saturday through Monday, May 29-31, admission is free at all city pools.

Here's a look at locations and schedules :

POOLS SPLASH WEEKEND SCHEDULE: May 29 – 31, 2021

Saturday – Monday, 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Open Swim) at:

Greenwood Pool (4305 Greenwood Drive)

H-E-B Pool (1520 Shely Street)

Oso Pool (1109 Bernice Drive)

West Guth Pool (9705 Up River Road)

Corpus Christi Natatorium (3202 Cabaniss Parkway):

Saturday – Monday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Open Swim)

Collier Pool (3801 Harris Drive):

Saturday – Monday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Lap Swim only)

Saturday – Monday, 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Open Swim)

Monday, 5 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. (Lap Swim only)

The Splash Memorial Weekend event also the city's splash pads.

SPLASH PADS SEASON SCHEDULE:

Saturday – Monday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Open now – October