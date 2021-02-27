Corpus Christi off-schedule brush collection begins Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi will have a special off-cycle brush pick-up event following the big winter storm.

On March 8, 2021, city crews will begin collecting brush and debris caused by the storm. The city says brush items include trees, limbs, bushes, palm fronds and other foliage. The city also says the items need to be set curbside in order to be picked up. They ask that you do not place brush or other foliage inside plastic bags but loose on the curbside instead. It cannot block sidewalks, thru-ways, stormwater ditches or street right-of-ways.

No bulky items will be accepted during this one-time collection. You can set out bulk during regularly scheduled pick-up times.

Brush can also be dropped off at the J.C. Elliott brush drop off area during the temporary extended hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday.

