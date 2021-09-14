City council recognizing two children who honor Coastal Bend COVID-19 victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council is recognizing two local kids for their devotion to honoring victims of COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend.

The commendation of Kylie and Kendall Russell for creating "Coastal Bend Hearts - Taken by COVID" is the first item on the council's agenda Tuesday.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be live-streamed from the council's chambers.

Coastal Bend Hearts - Taken by COVID started as a Facebook group on January 7, 2021. As of Tuesday, the group has 1,864 likes and 1,924 followers.

Kylie and Kendall started the page after their grandfather, Rudy Ramos, died from COVID-19 complications.

Since then Kylie and Kendall have posted photos honoring other Coastal Bend COVID-19 victims submitted by followers of the group.

"I want to remember people that have passed away due to Covid," the page says. "My grandfather passed away on Christmas night from this horrible virus. These people are not just numbers, they were people that were loved."

One of the goals for Kylie and Kendall is to create a series of physical memorial walls in honor of the local COVID-19 deaths.

"Hello. Kendall and her older sister Kylie are in the process of creating a mobile memorial wall," says a post on the page. "This mobile wall will be displayed in different areas of Corpus Christi and throughout Nueces County."

Those interested in having their loved ones included on the wall are told to message the Facebook page.