City Council meetings moving to CCRTA building

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 19, Corpus Christi City Council meetings will have a new location for the next 5 to 6 months in order for the current city council chambers to undergo a facelift and modernization.

The new meeting location will be at the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) building located at 602 N. Staples Street, across Staples Street from the City Hall.

City of Corpus Christi

Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone meetings will also be moved to the CCRTA building.

Residents can still sign up for public comment on Mondays at City Hall in the atrium and on Tuesdays at the CCRTA. Staff from the city will help attendees to and from the city hall and the CCRTA building.

The CCRTA is considered a private building so no knives of any size or guns are permitted in the building.

Gourley Contracting is contracted for the $918,000 overhaul of the council chambers. The project is expected to take 90 days for construction with an additional 6 to 8 weeks for IT installation and training.

