City council honors local radio personality Ed Ocanas for 40 years of broadcasting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city council took time today to honor a popular local radio personality for 40 years of broadcasting excellence in South Texas.

Ed Ocanas was presented with a certificate of commendation by Mayor Paulette Guajardo for his contributions to the local radio scene.

Ocanas started the new "Retro Tejano 104.1" earlier this year, focusing on classic Tejano music from legendary artists like Gary Hobbs, David Lee Garza, and Elsa Garcia.

"Radio is probably in its most challenging time right now. But we decided probably about 10 years ago that we were gonna go with what we call Retro format, which is all old school. So we come from the old school. We love radio. We grew up with radio, and we're sticking to it," Ocanas said.

The "Retro Tejano" format celebrates the rich musical heritage of South Texas by featuring classic hits from the genre's most beloved performers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

