City buys new 'Spray Pothole Patchers'; says they will improve street repair response time

KRIS file photo
Potholes such as this that KRIS 6 News featured Thursday are now being filled by city street crews.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Apr 13, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Council announced that they have purchased two new Bergkamp Spray Pothole Patchers from a local Robstown business.

With this new equipment, city leaders believe response time for street repair will greatly improve, with pothole crews now being able to "repair a wider range of non-structural pavement deteriorations quicker and more efficient than ever."

“The City Council action today will allow our City to repair a record number of potholes. Repairing our city streets is a top priority in my service as Mayor. I am staying fully engaged in street repair in order for us to see continued progress,” said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo.

City leaders say while asphalt patching is the "gold standard" for roadways, the spray patching will allow for single person operation and reduced time to repair potholes around the city.

Public Works estimates that the new equipment will be put into use in the first quarter of 2022.

