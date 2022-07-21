Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Citations for Stage 1 water restrictions to begin next week

Fines for water citations could reach $500; enforcement will include nights and weekend
Drought
Jalyn Richardson-Tresvant
Drought
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 16:12:26-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will start issuing citations on Monday for violations of the Stage 1 water restrictions the city put in place on June 14.

A press release from the city stated a citation will be issued to residents, if they are found watering outside of their allotted days and times.

The citation is a class C misdemeanor and could result in a fine of up to $500 per violation, per day.

“The drought impacting our region shows no sign of relenting,” City Manager Peter Zanoni said in the release. “This is a serious situation, and we need everyone in the community to conserve water. The city will enforce watering rules during the week and on nights and weekends. To avoid a citation, only water on your trash day.”

To report a water violation, residents can dial 311. For more information on Stage 1 water restrictions and ways to conserve water, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education