Cimmaron Senior Estates dwellers worried about their housing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The effects of the deep freeze continue for senior residents at the Cimmaron Estates living facility.

Since February, many elderly residents from the center are now staying at the Towne Place Suites by Marriott near South Padre Island Drive.

Residents say the lack of communication they are having with management at the living facility is concerning.

“I want my place back,” says one resident.

The deep freeze caused the Cimmaron Estates building to lose power. It also resulted in busted pipes and flooding, leading residents to find another place to go.

“We care about our community, and we would like for them to care about us, too," one Cimmaron Estates resident said. "We are seniors. We're at that age where we found a place that we wanna be in and we also wanna be cared for, listened to, and thought about."

Senior residents say many had to go stay with friends, family, or at the hotel because of problems at the senior facility. And those temporarily residing at the hotel say they have no idea when they can move back to Cimmaron because of the lack of communication with management.

“But after a while, you just wanna go back home even after a long, good vacation you want to go back home,” said one Cimmaron Estates resident.

“These are senior citizens. Let's make the quality of their life worth living instead of putting them in this kind of situation,” said Lanette Janz, who’s taking care of her mother.

Janz lives in Seguin and has been taking care of her mother, a Cimmaron Estates resident, for the past several months.

“So it’s taken a physical, mental, and an emotional toll on her and I'm sure on the many other residents,” Janz said.

Our KRIS 6 News team contacted Cimmaron Estates' corporate office who says residents can start moving in Thursday but in phases.

The Cimmaron Estates website shares continuous updates on what is taking place at the facility.

Janz says there has not been any one-on-one contact on what to do next.

“They just feel like they have been neglected and abandoned,” said Janz.