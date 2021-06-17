Church Unlimited names its sports complex after young stabbing victim

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Church Unlimited has named its sports complex at its location on Rodd Field Road after Gabe Cooley, the 18-year-old Calallen High School senior who was stabbed and killed inside the Calallen Walmart in what's been determined to have been a random act of violence.

The church held the grand opening of the Gabe Cooley Sports Complex at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“We’re really honored to do this, and we’re really honored to honor the Cooley family," the church's senior pastor Bill Cornelius said. "They have been through so much."

Cooley was involved in the church's youth group until his untimely death on August 23, 2020.

His family appreciates the church's support -- then and now.

“When the tragedy first hit, it wasn’t an hour before Pastor Bill (Cornelius) was calling us, checking on us," Cooley's mother Amy said. "This church really rallied behind us."

The sports complex is comprised of a volleyball pit, a basketball court, and -- appropriately -- soccer fields.

Cooley was on the Calallen High School soccer team and also kicked for the football team.

But it's not just sports that the complex provides.

There's also a memorial bench for Cooley that his sister plans to make good use of.

“I can see myself going out there, and giving a little prayer before I go (inside the church)," Kat Cooley said. "Now I have a place to do that, and that makes it really special for me. I love the bench. It’s probably my favorite part.”