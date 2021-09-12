Church Unlimited honors first responders with special gift

Church Unlimted thanked our first responders by passing bags of appreciation on Sunday.

According to Pastor Bill Cornelius, the reason for this event was to honor first responders who are willing to face any danger to help residents like those who risked and sacrificed their lives during the attacks on 9/11 in 2001.

"It's actually been close to a million dollars that we have dispersed between 1,600 bags to different police, fire personnel, EMT's, just a simple way to say thank you," said Bill Cornelius, pastor of Church Unlimited.

For those who were unable to make it out Sunday, Church Unlimited will go to the police station and fire houses to deliver them.