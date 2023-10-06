CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline unveils new hybrid operating room

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday afternoon, officials with CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline unveiled their latest upgrade. It's something they hope will help save lives.

It's called a hybrid operating room. It merges the latest in surgical and neurological technology. Hospital leaders said this will allow neurologists to work on more complex cases.

In fact, following Thursday's ribbon cutting, an emergency surgery took place.

