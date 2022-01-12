CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline holding nursing job fair today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're a nurse and you're looking for a job, you could be in luck.

Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital is conducting an open house on Wednesday for RNs, new graduate RNs and nurse externs.

Applicants can meet with clinical directors from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today to learn about open positions available at the hospital.

And based on your experience, the hospital is offering a bonus up to $20,000.

The event will take place at Christus Spohn shoreline's North Tower third floor this afternoon.