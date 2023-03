CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Country music artist Chris Stapleton will be performing alongside guest performers Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the American Bank Center.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. and presale tickets will be open on Thursday March 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets will be on sale to the public by Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.