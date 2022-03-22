Choice Living Community providing those with disabilities the chance to learn life skills

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Choice living Community in Corpus Christi is providing the opportunity for those with disabilities to learn to become self-sufficient.

Dr. Jennifer Scott, the Executive Director of the program, says it is extremely important to help those with disabilities enter the workforce and become self-sufficient.

"It's very important, they need to live as independently as possible up to what their level is. It is import for us to get them in the community and get them working in the community, to the best of their abilities," she said.

Dr. Scott says that some of her clients have jobs. Libby Benoit who has Asperger's, a form of Autism, currently works as a teachers aid at the Rise School.

"Basically we help take care of ourselves. I learned how to cook, and I don't think I would of ever gotten the teaching job at the rise school if it wasn't for here," she said.

