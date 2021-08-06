Chief reports on capture, arrest of police shooting suspect

COFRPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle provided some answers Friday in regards to the arrest of Joshua Powell by local officers in connection with the alleged shooting of CCPD Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez.

Powell, 20, remains in custody in Nueces County Jail under bonds totaling $1.1 million.

Markle says the investigation of the shooting remains active.

"The weapon allegedly used, has it been recovered? I'm not sure we can talk about that," Markle responded, then turning to Deputy Chief James Lerma for further comment. "We recommend not talking about that right now, however, we did run an active search warrant in the apartment where we did collect a lot of evidence."

On Thursday, as many as nine different law enforcement agencies came into and out of the Water Colors Apartment Complex at Weber and Caravelle, and the surrounding neighborhood.

But, according to Markle, it was a tip from a citizen that helped lead to Powell's capture and arrest at approximately 4;25 p.m. Thursday, a little more than 24 hours after the shooting, not far from where the shooting took place.

Powell is charged with the attempted capital murder of Dominguez ($1 million bond) and assault of a pregnant person, allegedly his ex-girlfriend. Bond on that one is set at $100,000.

Markle did confirm that a second officer was at the scene, but said that officers did not return fire towards Powell.

The primary officer responding at the time of the incident ending has been placed on administrative leave, according to Markle.

Due to HIPPA restrictions, Markle would not give much detail about Officer Dominguez's condition other than he remains hospitalized.

"It's gonna take a little while," Markle said. "I can't talk about it, but I am hopeful that he'll be back."

