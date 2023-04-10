Chick-fil-A in Saratoga Blvd to temporarily shut down

The fast-food restaurant, Chick-fil-A, located at 5929 Saratoga Blvd. will be temporarily shutting down, due to drive through remodeling. The goal is to add a drive through sliding door.

Business Director Ace Perales said the goal of this new feature is to better connect with and serve the guests.

"It should streamline the whole drive through, it should make the guest experience a lot faster and better as well as make the whole Chick-fil-A mindset a lot better too," Perales said.

Perales said that the drive through renovation is a nationwide plan. Eventually all Chick-fil-A stores will be remodeled this way.

Here in the Coastal Bend area, it started with the Chick-fil-A in Flour Bluff and followed up with the one in Staples Street. The Chick-fil-A located in Everhart will be remodeled next, once the one in Saratoga is completed.

The restaurant will close Tuesday, April 11, at 8 p.m., and it will open back up on Wednesday, April 26. Perales said there will be a soft reopening to celebrate. The store will continue operating under its regular business hours after opening.

"It's going to be really exciting because we are going to miss you guys for those two weeks," Perales said.

Perales also said there will be content updates and progress posted on their Chick-fil-A facebook page, 'Chick-fil-A Saratoga Blvd'.

"We're about to be at our five-year mark here at Chick-fil-A, Saratoga. We are very humble just to be a part of this community for the past five years," Perales said. "We're definitely excited to grow in the restaurant also grow more in the community. It has been a pleasure serving all you guys here in this area and we look forward to seeing all you guys whenever we open back up again too."