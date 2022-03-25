Watch
Chick-fil-A fundraiser Friday aims to help Make-A-Wish patients

Posted at 12:17 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 19:37:20-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several businesses in the Coastal Bend area have helped chronically ill kids' dreams come true, including Valero and Chick-Fil-A.

This week, KRIS 6 News told you about Kendall, who wanted a new golf cart, and Valero gave her that and a little bit more. And in February, we told you about Brandon, who received a playset from Make-A-Wish and Chick-Fil-A.

Chick-Fil-A is holding a fundraiser Friday until 8 p.m., benefiting the Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, with the goal of raising money in order to ultimately grant two children's wishes.

For every order placed on the mobile app, a portion will be donated. Guests also can donate in cash or via QR code.

"It's our honor to support Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana," said local restaurant operator Kevin Sharp in a news release.

To get involved and benefit children in the Corpus Christi area, click here..

