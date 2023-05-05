Chicas Rock prepares float for Buc Days Rally Night Parade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year’s Buc Days Rally Night Parade will be full of fun and creativity, featuring a total of 126 floats.

One of the groups participating this year is Chicas Rock Music Camp. It's their tenth year joining in on the fun and decorating a float. They've spent hours working on their float and started their rockin' float creation just a week ago. The girls wanted to make sure their float hits all the right notes.

“Yesterday, we had all the little girls painting all the rails black," Cecy Trevino, founder of Chicas Music Camp said. "They were all covered in paint, but it was adorable. Everybody gets to be part of it, so when they get to ride it on Saturday, they’re like 'Oh I did this and I did that.'”

Cecy Trevino started Chicas Rock 11 years ago. She created the music school as a way for girls to not only form a sisterhood, but to express themselves through the art of music.

She said it's not just about music, it's about empowering each other and building girl's self esteem.

The girls have designed everything by hand and painted each decoration precisely, showing their spunk and creativity. But this year's float theme is a surprise. The girls said parade spectators will have to wait until the parade to see the finished product.

“I think what’s going to make ours stand out is the fact that we put our own hard work into it," Chicas Rock member Alexandra Martinez said," We’re just going to be very proud and you can see it in us when we finally show it off.”

In theweek leading up to the parade, they even had Chicas bros and dads helping out and showing off their skills.

The girls said everyone is in for a real treat, enough to get people on their feet.

“We’re so tired by Saturday, but then it’s totally worth it just going out there and hearing everybody yelling ‘Chicas Rock, Chicas Rock,’" Trevino said.

If you're interested in signing your child up for Chicas Music Camp, click the link for more information. They accept girls from 8-17 years old. Each member will pick an instrument of their choice and learn creative skills to rock out.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.