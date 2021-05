CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi got a big boost from Cheniere Energy on Thursday as

the company's employees participated in an all-virtual race by walking, running, and biking to raise money for the charity.

Employees for the energy company were able to raise $10,000 to help RMHC continue their work in the Corpus Christi area.

Ronald McDonald House provides families a place to stay close to hospitals when their children are receiving treatment.