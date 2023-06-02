ChatGPT helps Coastal Bend businesses with communication and marketing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AI and ChatGPT has been part of many conversations in the United States. AI and ChatGPT has been used for a variety of things, now including marketing and promotions.

Russ Dempsey is the franchise owner of Express Employment Professionals, located at 5449 Bear Ln. in Corpus Christi. He said that artificial intelligence software’s have made jobs for his employees easier.

“ChatGPT was a game changer,” Dempsey said.

ChatGPT is a natural language processing tool driven by AI technology that allows you to have human-like conversations.

However, for Dempsey its helping Dempsey’s employees become a better communicator and helps him save time and money.

“ChatGPT has helped us save money by reducing burnout. Our employees are not as tired, mentally from their day. So, that will reduce turnover,” he said.

Teri Moten is a digital marketing consultant with M. Roberts Digital, based out of Victoria. She said that AI technologies can improve the effectiveness of employee’s work.

"It’s a tool! Its evolution. If you think about, computers were not always in the workplace, but when computers came to the workplace it helped make the job easier,” Moten said.

Dempsey said that ChatGPT offers tremendous assistance but it’s not a replacement for human expertise. Instead it acts as a valuable tool that expands professional capabilities.

“This has been a great equalizer and it allows them to communicate as they want to. Many times, they know the answer, but it effective communication that puts things into motion,” Dempsey said.

One of the concerns about artificial intelligence is that AI systems could eventually surpass human intelligence and become uncontrollable.

Senate Majority leader Charles Schumer recently met with more than 100 scientists, experts and CEO’s to come up with legislation on how to regulate artificial intelligence.

