Chapel joins lighthouse at apartment complex that will double as wedding venue.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're going to the chapel and you're going to get married, would you consider a chapel at an apartment complex?

“I think that would probably have been a no-go for her," Corpus Christi visitor from San Antonio Jeff Oglesby said referring to his wife.

He spent Thursday afternoon fishing from his kayak near the Lighthouse Pointe apartment complex just off the Nueces Bay Causeway.

That complex features the largest stone lighthouse in North America.

And now, a stone chapel is being built there as well.

“It’s not a terrible idea having a chapel next to the water," Oglesby said. "It’s not bad. You'd get sunrise services.”

Wedding services are what the manager of the project hopes to hold in that chapel with wedding receptions utilizing the restaurant and banquet hall space — also currently under construction — next door.

"The whole idea is to have events out here — more intimate-type weddings, ceremonies, quinceaneras — stuff like that," Jonathan Gonzalez of the Village Building Group said.

He says, like so many facets of life these days, completing the chapel, lighthouse, restaurant, and banquet hall has been slowed by supply chain issues — but he hopes to have them completed in the next month or two.

Only then will they find out their idea was a good one.

Regardless, Gonzalez is happy to be involved in such a creative project.

“It’s been very eye-opening," he said. "It’s been one of the most imaginative things I’ve been able to work on."