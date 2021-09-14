Change of plans for Ice Rays as flights out of CCIA canceled

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cancelled flights aren't getting in the way of one team continuing their season.

The Ice Rays had to adjust their travel plans thanks to Tropical Storm Nicholas. The team was set to fly to Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, but plans changed as the storm started rolling in.

Tuesday morning, United and Southwest Airlines canceled all of their flights in and out of the Corpus Christi International Airport for the next 24 hours.

The team's staff had a back up plan of taking buses to ensure their team could make it to their showcase despite the incoming weather.

"It means the world. I mean this is a huge showcase for us and the league. Every school you can think of is there so it means the world that our ownership and our coaches and our staff got us a backup plan and are able to get us there on time and ready to go,"said Jayden Jensen, Ice Rays defenseman.

The team will be traveling 1,400 miles to Blaine, Minnesota for the next two days. They'll make a pit stop at an ice rink in Iowa Tuesday morning to get in some practice before starting off their season.

Players said they don't mind the long trip and are looking forward to spending time with their teammates on the bus. They say they have been waiting two years for a normal season to begin once again and they can't wait to get out there.