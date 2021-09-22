Watch
Cement truck flipped on its side causes SPID access closure

Police say access to SPID East Bound from Paul Jones to the Oso turnaround is shut down
An overturned cement truck is causing road closures.
Posted at 3:20 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 16:20:09-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An overturned cement truck caused road closures Wednesday.

Police say access to SPID East Bound from Paul Jones to the Oso turnaround shut down shortly before 10 a.m.. The accident was cleared and the access was restored shortly after 1 p.m..

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the incident has not been reported.

Drivers were cautioned to avoid the area or find another route if possible.

