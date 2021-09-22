Cement truck flipped on its side causes SPID access closure

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An overturned cement truck caused road closures Wednesday.

Police say access to SPID East Bound from Paul Jones to the Oso turnaround shut down shortly before 10 a.m.. The accident was cleared and the access was restored shortly after 1 p.m..

SPID Access road at paul Jones is open and the accdent is clear. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) September 22, 2021

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the incident has not been reported.

Drivers were cautioned to avoid the area or find another route if possible.