CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — March 1 marks the beginning of Women's History Month.

Students at Texas A&M Corpus Christi were invited to a special workshop at the University Center's Legacy Ballroom where the goal of the event was to celebrate women's impact on history and for students to meet mentors.

There were a variety of activities for students, and Elena Flores of Sew Bonita and Alyssa Barrera Mason of the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District were keynote speakers for the event.