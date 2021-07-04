Watch
Celebrating the holiday weekend with downtown block parties

Alexis Montalbo
Posted at 9:10 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 22:10:40-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weekend block-party in downtown Corpus Christi will continue until Sunday night's Fourth of July fireworks show all part of the Mayor's Big Bang 4th of July Celebration.

The Point of Corpus Christi is hosting a block party that includes BBQ, food and drink specials, live music, and vendors from across the Coastal Bend.

"There's no charge to get into the actual festival. Of course you're going to have opportunities to visit with the many vendor booths and you know the refreshments and all that will cost a little bit of money, but no charge to get into the block party," said Adam Hinojosa, manager of The Point.

Outside The Point, you will also find the People's Street Market where local vendors from across the Coastal Bend are selling their products. The street market is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of Produce Goods, a local business that sells goods designed by local artists.

If you missed the block party these last couple days, you still have one more chance to attend. The event will starts at noon on Sunday and last until 7:00 p.m. You can then head over to the big Fourth of July fireworks display on the bayfront at 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
