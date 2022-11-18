Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Celebrating community connection

Woodlawn Elementary hosts fall festival event
Celebrating community connection
Posted at 10:48 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 23:48:10-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families of students who attend Woodlawn Elementary school were treated to a special fall festival Thursday night.

According to Principal Christa Rasche, the school wanted to send kids off for Thanksgiving with a fun, family-friendly event. The fall festival included face painting, games, festival food, and several activity stations.

I think that they're very excited about having opportunities to just relax and enjoy their school with their kids," Rasche said.

The goal of their festival is to instill a sense of community not only within the campus but the entirety of Corpus Christi.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022