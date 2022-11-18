Celebrating community connection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families of students who attend Woodlawn Elementary school were treated to a special fall festival Thursday night.

According to Principal Christa Rasche, the school wanted to send kids off for Thanksgiving with a fun, family-friendly event. The fall festival included face painting, games, festival food, and several activity stations.

I think that they're very excited about having opportunities to just relax and enjoy their school with their kids," Rasche said.

The goal of their festival is to instill a sense of community not only within the campus but the entirety of Corpus Christi.