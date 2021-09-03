Locals react to CDC's no-travel recommendation for Labor Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Experts say you can expect an increase in traffic on the roads, and in the skies from now until Tuesday as travelers take advantage of the three-day weekend.

“Yes, we’re trying to avoid some of the crazy travel times so we thought we'd fly out today and come back Tuesday to avoid some of the busiest times,” said Corpus Christi resident, Amy Sanchez as she left from CCIA to board a plane.

A few days before Labor Day, people are coming in and out of the Corpus Christi International Airport and some are traveling this Labor Day weekend to meet loved ones.

“We are headed to Valdosta, Georgia to meet our twin grandsons,” said Sanchez.

Others traveling for a special occasion.

“As soon as she got proposed she said I want to go to Vegas,” said Port Aransas resident, Emma Mazoch, also heading out on a flight.

As Labor Day weekend kicks off, the CDC asking unvaccinated people not to travel and say even those who are vaccinated need to weigh the risk.

“Although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling,” said CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Johns Hopkins University shows the U.S. is surpassing an average of 160,000 new COVID-19 cases a day but this isn't slowing down travelers.

Now with the spread of the Delta variant, Mazoch said she is still vigilant.

“We were all kind of getting nervous because of Delta but we’re all vaccinated and we all have our mask and we figured this is our last hoorah before anything happens to go down towards the fall,” said Mazoch.

The CDC recommends spending time outdoors this Labor Day weekend and to mask up indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.