CCRTA unveils a rolling tribute for Hispanic Heritage Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority has rolled out its annual tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month.

Members of the American G.I. Forum gathered Thursday for the unveiling of this year's Hispanic Heritage bus wrap.

The bus is decorated with images of local Hispanic leaders and well-know members of the community.

Patsy Vazquez-Contes, American G.I. Forum National Chairwoman, said, "we want to recognize them for their contributions but more importantly we're setting an example for tomorrow's leaders so they to can grow up and do something as phenomenal as all the people that are reflected on today's bus."

This is the sixth year in a row that the RTA has taken part in this Hispanic Heritage Month tribute.

