CCRTA to hold vaccination clinics starting Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Still looking for an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

How about some free transportation to get there?

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is working with the Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District for the next two weeks. They will provide the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations at each of CCRTA's transfer stations.

Vaccines will be available to everyone 12 and older at each designated Transfer Station from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minors will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a vaccine.

If you ask, the health district will provide a free bus token to any individual receiving the vaccine at any CCRTA transfer station.

"This is an exciting opportunity made possible by our great partnership with our local Public Health District," said CCRTA CEO Jorge G. Cruz-Aedo. "Together, we are working to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to our community."

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said making vaccines available at bus stations is a good way to expand access and make it more available to those who need it.

"Every vaccinated person improves our community's health, and we are working to reach everyone, whether they belong to a high-risk group, an underserved population, or are simply too busy to make the time during the day for a trip to a clinic," Canales said. "By meeting people where they are in their workday, we are working to make sure everyone has equitable access to a high-quality and safely administered vaccine."

The CCRTA Vaccination Schedule is as follows: