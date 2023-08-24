CCRTA selects new Managing Director of Operations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) has selected Gordon Robinson as their new Managing Director of Operations, effective immediately.

According to a CCRTA press release, Robinson joined the organization in 2013 as the Director of Service Development after earning a Bachelors of Science from University of California, Davis. He also is a graduate of Leadership Corpus Christi, Class 46.

“Gordon has been with the CCRTA for almost ten years, and has more than two decades of transit experience. His background, character, and leadership skills make CCRTA confident that he will thrive as our next Managing Director of Operations,” CCRTA CEO Derrick Majchszak said.

Robinson currently serves as Chair on the City of Corpus Christi’s Zoning Board of Adjustment and as Vice-Chair on the Corpus Christi Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Technical Advisory Committee. He is also a certified planner through the American Institute of Certified Planners.

Robinson will be overseeing about 275 employees and contractors while managing a $26 million budget, the release states.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve my community as CCRTA’s Managing Director of Operations. I’ve had an incredible experience as Director of Service Development. I look forward to help shaping the future of our nationally-recognized transportation system,” he said.

