CCRTA offers viewing area for Individuals with Disabilities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering complimentary Buc Days parade viewing area for individuals with disabilities.

CCRTA will provide a reserved section for individuals with disabilities and give them a chance to enjoy the parade with their families.

The viewing section will be specially marked on Staples Street, at the corner of Leopard and Staples, near the Staples Street station.

The Night Parade will be on Saturday, May 7, and participants will be allowed to reserve up to four wristbands.

“The Buc Days Parade is a celebration of our community and our Accessible Viewing Section will provide a safe, accessible location for individuals with disabilities to enjoy the festivities,” said CCRTA Chief Executive Officer, Jorge G. Cruz-Aedo in a release.

Additional information is listed below:

CCRTA Accessible Viewing Section Guide

Wristbands are required for all attendees in the Accessible Viewing Section

On the day of the parade, Staples Street Station will be closed at 3:00 p.m, and all routes will be detoured to Nueces County Courthouse off of Lipan St.

No vehicle entry/exit is allowed into the station while the area is closed

Individuals with Disabilities Can Secure Up to 4 Wristbands by :

Calling Customer Service (361) 883-2287 and scheduling a pickup OR

Visit the CCRTA Customer Service Center (located on the 1st floor of the Staples Street Center, 602 N. Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401)

The deadline to pick up wristbands is Friday, May 6, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

Paratransit Service to the Staples Street Station is Available to Eligible B-Line Customers