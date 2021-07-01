CCRTA offers free shuttle rides to view 4th of July Big Bang Celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering free shuttle rides to and from the mayor's 4th of July Big Bang Celebration.

Starting at 12 p.m. on July 4, anyone can park for free at city hall to take advantage of the free rides.

City hall is located at 1201 Leopard Street and the drop-off location is at Water Street between John Sartain Street and Lomax Street, formerly known as William Street).

Check out the map here:

City of Corpus Christi

This service will be available until 30 minutes after the fireworks show ends.

Important rules to remember:

Per TSA regulations, masks will be required on the bus and at pick-up and drop-off locations.

Coolers and lawn chairs are allowed on the bus

Service animals are allowed anytime and emotional support or comfort animals must be contained in a pet carrier Any animal on board needs to be secured as to not to run free, be injured, or be a risk to others

No BBQ pits or coals of any kind will be allowed on the bus

Information on the city's Independence Day plans can be found here.