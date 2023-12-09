CCPD working with federal officials regarding threats made to schools across Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Authorities in Texas say they are investigating dozens of threats made against schools across the state.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is working with local schools and federal partners to actively investigate threats made to our area.

"Thus far, all received threats have proved to be false, and do not appear to be from a local source," stated CCPD Senior Officer Jennifer Collier in an online Blotter post.

According to a social media post from the School of Science and Technology, school officials received a mass email "from a Russian terrorist organization and threatens violence with explosive devices at schools across Texas at 1 p.m. today."

School of Science and Technology officials said security officers will conduct campus searches in the meantime.

Beeville Independent School District also received the same email and students were released early at 9:30 a.m. on Friday as a precautionary measure.

"All students who utilize district transportation will be transported home. All extracurricular and curricular activities are canceled. If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact the school administrator," stated Beeville ISD officials in a social media post.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District has sent out an email to parents across the district stating that they are aware of the email that is circulating statewide, but there is no evidence of a threat to CCISD at this time. They have not made any changes to their school day or curricular activities.

Other surrounding school districts such as Flour Bluff ISD, Tuloso-Midway ISD, and London ISD have also acknowledged receiving the mass email, but believe that it is a hoax.

CCPD Police said the safety and security of our citizens and students is their highest priority, and they will continue to take all threats made toward campuses, students, and staff seriously.

If you have any information regarding threats to any of our schools, please contact CCPD at 911 or 361-886-2600.