CCPD working rollover crash involving truck-camper on the Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department officials said they are working the scene of a rollover crash that involved a camper near U.S. Highway 361 and Newport Pass on Monday.

Officials said they got a call for a rescue at about 11:41 a.m.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department and CCPD are at the scene, and have confirmed they are working on rescuing an elderly man.

Officials said there are no serious injuries to report from the accident.

Information from the accident remains limited at this time, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

