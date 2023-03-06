CCPD: Woman arrested after accident left one person dead, another injured

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was arrested following her alleged involvement in an accident that left one woman dead and a man in the hospital, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

CCPD officials said on Sunday at about 12:21 a.m., officers were called for a major accident involving two people at the 800 block of South Staples Street.

Before they were on-scene, officials were told the vehicle in the accident had left the area.

Officers arrived and found a 59-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man lying in the roadway with serious injuries at the scene.

They were both transported to a local hospital.

The woman later died from her injuries, while the man had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Audree Arias, and her passenger later returned to the scene and told officials they were involved in the accident. Arias also told the police where the vehicle was.

Officials said the vehicle was found and impounded for the investigation.

After an interview with police, Arias was arrested and charged with two counts of accident involving injury or death.

