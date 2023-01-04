Watch Now
CCPD vehicle involved in accident on Kostoryz Road and Sacky Drive

Posted at 3:41 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 16:41:30-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi Police Officers suffered minor injuries following a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened at the intersection of Kostoryz Road and Sacky Drive.

Officials said the officers were heading to a call when a sport utility vehicle pulled out from a parking lot, which hit the CCPD vehicle.

KRIS 6 News was told the officers were sent to the hospital as a precaution. Those in the SUV also suffered minor injuries.

