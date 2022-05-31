CCPD: Two teens dead after crash near Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE (2:43 p.m. Tuesday): CCISD released the following statement:

"Corpus Christi ISD is aware of reports of a car accident this morning involving four W.B. Ray High School students. We thank the community for their patience as we work to gather complete, accurate information and maintain the privacy we would want during difficult circumstances. We anticipate updating the community later today. Thank you."

UPDATE (2:20 p.m. Tuesday):

Corpus Christi Police Department officials confirmed the two men who were killed in the crash Tuesday were 18 years old.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two people are dead and two are hospitalized following a single-car crash at 2300 N. Port Ave, near the intersection of W. Broadway Street.

Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Officer Travis Pace said four males were in the vehicle.

Their ages have not been released, nor has any other official information.

Pace did say, however, that speed is considered to be a contributing factor and that the accident — which was reported at 11:24 a.m. — is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News.