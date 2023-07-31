CCPD to see salary increase for their officers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting October 1st, the Corpus Christi Police will see an increase in salary, this can have an impact on smaller police departments in the Coastal Bend.

Last Tuesday, city leaders voted to give an 8% cost of living adjustment for officers.

The announcement comes after years of trying to recruit more members, and it doesn't just stop there.

Officers can expect another two pay increases over the next two years.

The main focus of this decision was on the retention and recruitment of police officers.

Scott Leeton, president of the Corpus Christi Police Officers Association, says this bump in pay is crucial as Corpus Christi continues to grow.

“We have to be competitive to get quality candidates, and it also keeps officers from getting their peace license officers license, staying here for two, three, four, five years and then leaving for another department that pays more,” Leeton said.

Portland Chief of Police Mark Cory said his department is also constantly recruiting candidates.

In fact, they've narrowed down their applicants because they want to ensure they hire quality candidates.

“I'd rather honestly go short and have a couple of openings rather than put a bad apple back there or in patrol or wherever we have that opening because it can really be detrimental on our department if we do that. "Cory said.

Cory said despite the constant competition with other departments to recruit, this salary increase for Corpus Christi Police will have a positive impact on other stations trying to compete.

“Corpus getting their pay raise I think that everybody will have to adjust and up their pay in the region as well,” Cory said.

Letton agrees.

“There probably is a domino effect; my analogy is police departments are like NFL football teams, we are all looking for the best free agents, and that pool has gotten smaller over time, and everybody in today's world looks at the bottom line, what is the pay?” Leeton says.

Leeton hopes this salary increase will help keep The Corpus Christi Police Department fully staffed.

As of right now, they have 460 officers, the goal is to have roughly 600.