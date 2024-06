CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Emergency crews shut down the 4000 block of Weber Road Thursday afternoon due to a downed power line.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers have both north and south lanes of travel shut down at 4000 Weber Rd due to a down power line at the intersection of Killarmet Drive and Weber Road.

Officials announced the closure on their Facebook page around 1:26 p.m. on Thursday, June 20.

Please be patient and avoid the area if possible, CCPD says.